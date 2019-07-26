NC gang member gets federal prison time for selling heroin

Andre Hall. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A high-ranking member of a Wilmington gang is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to a heroin-related charge.

Andre Hall, 31, of New Hanover County, on Thursday was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Hall previously entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

On Dec. 2, 2018, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Hall in the 600 block of Nixon Street in Wilmington. The front passenger fled from the car while the backseat passenger was detained by deputies.

Prosecutors said Hall refused to comply to officers’ commands, and eventually punched a deputy, breaking their nose and finger, during an attempt to flee.

Law enforcement confiscated 45 bags of heroin from Hall.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 30, 2018, and pleaded guilty to the charge on April 2, 2019.

