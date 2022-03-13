RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Gas prices have remained mostly level over the last several days but they still remain near record highs, according to Gas Buddy.

As of Sunday morning, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.317.

Gas Buddy reports the highest national average since 2008 was $4.353 recorded on Friday.

In North Carolina, the average price on Sunday was $4.181 – below the national average but still higher than the nation’s lowest.

In Raleigh, prices have dipped by two cents from their peak of $4.21 on Thursday.

The Midwest is experiencing the nation’s lowest average prices ranging from $3.826 in Kansas to $3.959 in Minnesota.

Californians are paying the highest at $5.725.

Gas Buddy reports prices are up just three cents over the last week but up substantially from $3.279 per gallon on Jan. 2.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have soared to record levels.

Last week, President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump,” Biden said. “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.