NC General Assembly to convene in special session this week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly will convene this week to address ballot wording for six state constitutional amendments.

House Speaker Tim Moore said Monday afternoon that House and Senate leaders had signatures from the necessary three-fifths majority of each chamber to convene a special session.

Lawmakers would be back to work starting at midday Tuesday.

The move comes after a leading Republican legislator said he did not like what he was seeing from a panel describing possible constitutional amendments.

Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett) said Saturday the commission writing official summaries explaining the constitutional changes could put its spin on the title briefly describing each amendment.

Lewis said in a letter to Moore that legislators should write the captions themselves in a new legislative session.

The Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission has two elected Democratic officials and one GOP General Assembly employee.

On Monday, Moore said in a news release that "the special session was necessary because the commission appears to be delaying its duties and contemplating a more extensive naming process outside the scope of its duties."

A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he opposes Lewis's proposal.

The commission meets July 31 and is accepting proposed language for the amendment titles and voter summaries through Wednesday.

Some of the amendments - if approved - would erode the powers of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.