RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Attorney General Josh Stein announced North Carolina would receive $750 million after winning a settlement against pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.

Stein’s office said 85 percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic. The rest of the money will go to the state to use for the same purpose.

So where is the money going?

The biggest chunk is going to Mecklenburg County which was allocated $32,457,588.

More than $31 million is going to Wake County giving it the second-largest allotment.

Triangle municipalities are receiving the following allotments.

City of Durham: $2,450,633

City of Fayetteville: $1,995,585

City of Raleigh: $3,650,936

Cumberland County: $16,989,930

Durham County: $11,582,984

Wake County: $31,582,448

Wake County tells CBS 17 it is working to put together a stakeholder engagement process to get input on how to use the money.

“The settlement allows the funds to be used for a variety of treatment options, treatment support, educational efforts and other recovery efforts. We are proud of our history in supporting a continuum of options for individuals seeking substance use recovery in Wake County and anticipate that will continue with these funds,” the county told CBS 17.

Other allotments include about $6.8 million going to Orange County and $8.8 million to Alamance County.

The money will be paid out through 2038. Stein’s office said the money will start going out to local governments in the second quarter.

