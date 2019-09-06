Live Now
NC Good Samaritan pulls driver stuck in flooded waters to safety

News

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) – You’ve heard it before, and we’ll say it again – “Turn around, don’t drown.”

A driver got stuck in high waters on Highway 117 in Castle Hayne Thursday just before 1 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a flash flood in that area around 12:45 p.m. with severe flooding in front of the IGA.

John Spivey, a Good Samaritan in the area, attached a rope to the car and used his truck to pull the man to safety. Luckily, no one was injured.

The water appeared to be 8-12 inches deep, covering about a 200 yards. Troopers are positioned to block the road in an effort to keep residents safe.

