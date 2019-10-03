NC health officials confirm 124 cases, 1 death after Legionnaires’ disease breakout in mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There have been 124 cases of Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, which is a milder form of infection, reported in people who attended or worked the NC Mountain State Fair, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services.

One of those diagnosed died. Sixteen percent of those diagnosed required care in the hospital, officials said at a press conference.

It’s the largest Legionnaires’ disease breakout in North Carolina history.

Preliminary findings lead health officials to believe people diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease likely visited the Davis Event Center while at the fair and are even more likely to have reported walking past the hot tub displayed, the release said.

“Finding Legionella in one water sample is an important piece of the puzzle, but it does not tell us how so many people were exposed at this event,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “To get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever, you have to breathe in Legionella in aerosolized water, meaning small droplets like mists or vapors.”

People who got sick were also more likely to have visited the event center during the latter half of the fair.

Testing identified Legionella in one water sample taken from the event center. Results are still pending from other samples, the release said.

Water systems that have been linked to past outbreaks include:

Hot tubs

Hot water tanks and heaters

Large plumbing systems

Cooling towers (structures that contain water and a fan as part of centralized air cooling systems for building or industrial processes)

Decorative fountains

As of Thursday, there is no indication of an ongoing exposure since the end of the NC Mountain State Fair.

