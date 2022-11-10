DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This year’s flu season is stronger and earlier than years past, health officials said.

The Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows 12 adult influenza deaths and one child death so far since October.

“We see the flu season coming earlier this year, the number has been really high,” North Carolina Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

Kinsley said he also expects Covid cases to rise again amid the flu season. The secretary got his flu and Covid booster on Thursday at Russel’s Pharmacy in Durham.

“We have the tools now to manage Covid so that Covid doesn’t manage us,” Kinsley said. “Right now, our numbers are staying low and that’s great but we know that Covid has a seasonality to it. We are going to see those numbers increase. Now’s the time to be and stay prepared”

Kinsley suspects Covid shots will also eventually have to follow the same annual model.

“We’re all used to the opportunity to get a flu vaccine every year. This is a time for us to think about our Covid booster as being this season’s Covid shot,” Kinsley said. “It’s going to be something that we’ll likely do going to do about once a year. We’re still figuring out what that schedule is.”

The centers for disease control say hospitals around the state have already seen a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. That can be most harmful to babies and older adults.

“RSV is circulating at a really large rate right now among young kids,” Kinsley said. “A great way that we can help support them is to get vaccinated for Covid and for flu so that way we don’t end up in the hospital and we can preserve those beds when we need them most.”