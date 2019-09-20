NC high school football game canceled after cheerleaders punished for Trump sign

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say the Friday night football game that was scheduled for North Stanly High School has been canceled due to security concerns amid debate surrounding the recent probation of cheerleaders at the school.

According to a tweet from Stanly County Schools, the school district says they have been notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures in place for sporting events.

“Safety is our first concern,” the tweet from the school district read.

The decision comes amid controversy surrounding the probation of cheerleaders at North Stanly High School after photos made the rounds on social media of the girls posing with a TRUMP 2020 sign during a Friday night football game.

They are still allowed to cheer, but have been put on notice to discontinue the type of behavior by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

An event was planned to support the cheerleaders where the public was invited to join to wave flags across from the school Friday night before the now-canceled game.

The event was planned as a peaceful demonstration and is scheduled to take place across from the school at 6 p.m. on Friday.

School officials did not say what “additional information” led to this decision or if it had anything to do with the event.

No further information was provided regarding the cancellation of Friday night’s game.

