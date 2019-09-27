NC Highway Patrol appoints new high-ranking officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced the promotion of two patrolmen who are set to start in their new roles in October.

Majors Jeff Gordon and Donna Carter will begin new roles as deputy commander and Lt. colonel after the retirements of former Deputy Commander Vic Ward and Lt. Colonel Alan Melvin on Oct. 1.

Newly appointed Deputy Commander Gordon and Lt. Colonel Carter start their new roles on Oct. 7.

Deputy Commander Jeff Gordon joined the State Highway Patrol in 1993. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and the son of a military father assigned to Fort Bragg, Gordon moved to North Carolina at a very early age.

He is a native of the Harnett County community of Anderson Creek. Gordon graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Business Administration before joining the Patrol as part of the 91st Basic School.

He has served in various field and administrative roles including in Kill Devil Hills, Smithfield, Lumberton, Raleigh, Public Information, and Technical Services, before his most recent assignment overseeing the Professional Standards Section.

Carter is a native to Sanford and began her career with the State Highway Patrol as a member of the 98th Basic School.

In March 1998, she began serving the citizens of North Carolina in Winston-Salem as a trooper.

She has served in supervisory positions throughout the State to include: Gastonia, Winston-Salem, Kenansville, Motor Carrier Enforcement, Internal Affairs and the Support Services Unit.

Carter is a graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education with a concentration in Sports Medicine and holds a Masters of Education in Health Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

She is the first female to achieve the rank of lieutenant colonel in the State Highway Patrol.

“These accomplished members have proven their love for the Patrol, displayed a tireless work ethic and have exhibited the knowledge that will help me in leading our organization forward as we continually strive for excellence,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our state will benefit from the unique attributes possessed by these members and I look forward to what we will achieve as a leadership team.”

