NC Highway Patrol enters ‘ghost car,’ new helicopter in ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the running for the American Association of State Troopers’ “Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and they need your help to win.

The department’s 2019 entry features a Dodge Charger “Ghost Car” and one of their newest Bell Helicopters, according to a news release.

You can click here to visit the nationwide submissions — and hopefully, vote for the NCSHP. The contest began on Monday and will run through July 30 until 3 p.m.

The winner will be given the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” for the year and will be featured on the cover of AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar,” the news release says.

Those calendars will be available for purchase here beginning Oct. 1. Net proceeds of the calendar sales will go to the AAST Foundation. The foundation provides educational scholarships to dependents of troopers who belong to the group.

