CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a car that was involved in a hit-in-run that left a woman with serious injuries Friday morning, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

The incident happened around 7:22 a.m. on Reedsford Road where the suspect’s vehicle hit a woman walking down the road. The car then continued to drive down Beamon Woods Road.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital for treatment in serious condition, according to Sheriff Thornton.

The vehicle is described as a 2009-2014 white Acura TL and missing a passenger side mirror. It also has tinted windows, black door handles, and black wheels, Sheriff Thornton says.

Anyone with information concerning this vehicle and the identity of the owner is encouraged to call the NCSHP District Office at 910-592-3141.