NC hit-and-run driver that left dad dead possibly spotted in Raleigh area, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man involved in a deadly hit-and-run out in Caldwell County may have been spotted in the Raleigh area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 221 in Caldwell County on October 10 near Grandfather Mountain.

A cyclist was traveling north on U.S. 221 when a southbound minivan crossed the double yellow line in a curve, collided head-on with one of the cyclists, and continued without stopping.

The cyclist was identified as Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida. He was cycling in a group with his daughter and two others.

Giraldo was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee where he later died.

Images were later obtained describing the possible suspect and his vehicle.

Troopers say a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan will be missing a large piece of the right front bumper, has a significantly damaged windshield on the passenger side, and damage to the passenger side mirror.

The rear of the minivan contains numerous stickers to include Batman, YETI, and UNC Tarheel stickers.

The possible suspect is a man, 50 to 60 years of age, with a white or gray beard, and may be wearing glasses.

The NC State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, follow-up on leads, and ask for public assistance. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500 or dial 911.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now