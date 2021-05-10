NC House approves bill that would increase penalties for rioting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Punishments for rioting in North Carolina would be increased and new criminal counts created for mayhem resulting in death in legislation approved by the North Carolina House on Monday.

The measure, which was approved 88-25 in the House, was pushed personally on last week by House Speaker Tim Moore.

He cited both the destruction of property in cities linked to some demonstrations following the May 2020 death of George Floyd and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as reasons for the bill.

Critics call the measure unnecessary and harsh and suggest this bill and others like it elsewhere are designed to quiet people seeking racial equity.

This measure initially passed a House committee Thursday. It now heads to the North Carolina Senate.