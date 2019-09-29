NC inmate dies after attack with shiv, officials say

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus Correctional inmate died Saturday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed multiple times with a homemade weapon in an inmate dorm around 9:45 p.m.

Correctional staff responded and worked to save the 49-year-old. Whitmeyer was transported to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident while DPS conducts an internal investigation with law enforcement. DPS plans to seek criminal prosecution against any offender involved in Whitmeyer’s death.

Whitmeyer was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in Cumberland County on Jan. 8, 2014. His projected release date was Jan. 7, 2030.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now