RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s tech sector continues to show strength and growth- at least when it comes to job postings in information technology.

In June, the NC Technology Association counted more than 52,000 available jobs in information technology.

It’s a drop from April and May’s posting.

“The dip in IT job postings for June is no surprise given recent news on slowing in hiring and layoffs generally,” said Andrea Fleming, Director of Talent + Workforce Development for NC TECH.

June’s available jobs in IT, lag slightly behind the 44 percent increase in job postings seen nationwide.

For North Carolina, Winston-Salem saw the largest increase in IT job postings with a 76 percent increase from June 2021. Fayetteville saw an 8 percent drop in available jobs. Other top cities for IT job growth include:

Burlington: +75%

Raleigh: +59%

Greensboro/High Point: +48%

Charlotte/Concord/Gastonia: +44%

While a month-to-month view may look troubling, year-over-year job postings still show positive signs. The numbers still reflect a 41 percent increase from June 2021 and more postings than at any point in 2021.

“North Carolina continues to earn spots on numerous rankings for places to live, invest and innovate. Even if the downward trend continues, North Carolina holds a strong position moving forward,” said Fleming.

The state’s top recruiters in the field included Deloitte, General Dynamics Information Technology, Oracle, according to NC Tech Association.

The top five job titles in the field included: