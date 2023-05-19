GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jeep event is being held on Saturday in Greenville to benefit Zach Martin, a state trooper that received a cancer diagnosis late last year.

The Go Topless, Jeeping for Zach Fundraiser will start in the parking lot of 264 Shoes and Apparel in Greenville at 8 a.m. From there, troopers will lead those in attendance down 264 all the way to Washington Chrysler and Dodge by 9 a.m.

At the dealership, there will be registration for a Show and Shine contest. Registration is $20.

Go Topless Days are held each year to celebrate the removal of Jeep tops for the summer.