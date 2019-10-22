NC joins multi-state investigation into Facebook’s business practices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general is helping lead an investigation into Facebook’s business practices along with 47 other states.

Attorney General Josh Stein made the announcement Tuesday where he said the investigation will be spearheaded by Attorneys General Letitia James of New York, Phil Weiser of Colorado, Ashley Moody of Florida, Tom Miller of Iowa, Doug Peterson of Nebraska, Dave Yost of Ohio, Herbert Slatery of Tennessee, and Karl Racine of Washington DC.

Stein said the coalition will look at whether Facebook’s actions violate antitrust laws and harm consumers.

Stein released the following statement:

“I’m increasingly concerned about the way the internet has come to be dominated by a few major tech companies. When companies in any industry get too big and too powerful, they can use that power to harm their consumers and to damage markets. We need to protect competition in markets so that consumers benefit from choices, their privacy is protected, and the next generation of tech innovators aren’t snuffed out by big, powerful companies.” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now