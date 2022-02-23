RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina judges have accepted the revised state House and Senate district maps passed by lawmakers last week.

But the judges rejected the revised Congressional map and instead adopted a plan proposed by the Special Masters in the case.

A panel of three trial judges was ordered to approve new redistricting plans that the legislature voted for last week or adopt different lines by midday Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) released a statement on the decision saying the Senate map was the “worst of the bunch.”

“Today’s decision allows a blatantly unfair and unconstitutional State Senate map that may have been the worst of the bunch. That is bad for North Carolina because it strips voters of their voice in our democracy. Our elections should not go forward until we have fair, constitutional maps.” Gov. Roy Cooper (D)

Candidate filing will resume Thursday under the new boundaries for the May 17 primary unless there’s an appeal that delays things.

Republican legislators redrew maps when the state Supreme Court ruled lines they enacted in November violated the state constitution.

