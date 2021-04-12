NC landlord says tenant is living rent-free under federal eviction ban in North Myrtle Beach condo

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach landlord says he’s out thousands of dollars after a tenant stopped paying rent last year.

Eric Michaels lives in Burlington, North Carolina, but has owned his property at Grand Strand Resorts III since 2006. Michaels says he’s been leasing the home since 2010.

“If you’re putting people into your property, just be careful right now. If you’re leasing your property, this has not gone away,” Michaels said.

Michaels said the tenant’s lease ended in January, but the tenant is still living in the home rent-free. He said he’s reached out to local, state and federal agencies looking for a solution.

A federal eviction ban now extended through June protects the renter.

“I tried to use lease versus no lease and none of it makes a difference with the court systems. It’s just frozen until the federal government makes a decision,” he said.

His bank is offering forbearance on his loan but says if the back pay isn’t paid in full by September, he could lose the property. Michaels said other landlords are in similar situations.

“I think in the long haul it’s going to cause more foreclosures and financial duress,” Michaels said.

Michaels said he wants checks and balances for tenants with eviction waivers. He’s asking government officials to be fair. “It’s extremely frustrating. I can’t imagine if I had multiple properties,” Michaels said.

“If they’ve been affected by COVID and that’s the ruling, then what they need to do is send stimulus money to the landlords, too. Just because you have the name landlord beside your name doesn’t mean you’re a wealthy person,” Michaels said.

The tenant reached out to News13 on Wednesday. She said she’s recently found a new job and her “second main responsibility has been looking for a place to live” that is better suited for what she needs.