RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The head of Governor Roy Cooper’s task force promoting racial equity in our state’s criminal justice system wants to assure North Carolinians that progress is being made.

Governor Cooper extended the state’s Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice at the end of last year. The task force’s co-chair, state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, tells CBS 17 they’re in the middle of surveying local criminal justice reform groups to see what changes they want to see and looking at ways to help former inmates leaving prison with a lot of debt.

“That sorts of hinders them, it really can follow you around for years and years,” Earls said.

The task force was established in 2020 and Justice Earls points to certain creations, like the Office of Violence Prevention, as things they’ve accomplished.

Emancipate N.C. executive director Dawn Blagrove said she knows leaders on both sides are having discussions about possible changes but she doesn’t feel like change will happen anytime soon.

“There’s simply not political will to create the changes to make a fair and equitable criminal justice system here in North Carolina,” Blagrove said.

The task force’s next meeting is July 28th at 10 a.m. and you can watch it online on the state Department of Justice website.