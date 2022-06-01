RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State veterinarian Mike Martin announced on Wednesday that the suspension of poultry shows and public sales in North Carolina has been lifted.

As of Wednesday, all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in North Carolina can resume.

On May 12, the last High Path Avian Influenza control area was terminated, and since then there have been no additional positive cases of HPAI in North Carolina since April 11.

“Poultry owners are still encouraged to follow strict biosecurity measures and monitor their flocks for signs of illness,” said Martin. “I would like to thank our poultry producers and those in the state that were impacted by the suspension for their cooperation as we worked to keep the poultry industry in North Carolina healthy.”

The suspension of poultry shows and public sales took effect in April after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that several states, including North Carolina, reported cases of bird flu.

“National trends show a decrease of new cases,” said Martin. “HPAI is still a threat to our domestic poultry and so it is still encouraged to practice strict biosecurity including keeping flocks away from wild birds whenever possible.”

Tens of thousands of birds in North Carolina were euthanized as the avian flu spread.

Poultry owners can report sick or dying birds to their local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division at 919-707-3250. Poultry owners can also contact the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System at 919-733-3986.