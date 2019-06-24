NC lottery drawing produces more than 2,000 winners, sets record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) – More than 2,014 people across the state have won the highest amount of money ever won in a single drawing of the game.

According to the NC Lottery, 2,014 people matched all four winning numbers in the Carolina Pick 4 game during the June 22 daytime drawing. The total expected to be handed out is $7.8 million.

The winning numbers were all zeros — 0-0-0-0.

The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The odds of matching all four numbers are 1 in 10,000.

The previous record Pick 4 win happened on Aug. 11, 2012,, when the numbers 1-1-1-1 paid out $7.5 million

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The lottery’s regional officers are below:

2728 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

16-G Regent Park Blvd., Asheville

5029-A West W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte

20A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro

2790 Dickinson Ave., Suite A, Greenville

123 North Cardinal Extension Drive, Suite 140, Wilmington

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now