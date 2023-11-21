GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky lottery ticket sold in Greensboro turned up a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The $2 ticket was sold at the Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro.

The winning ticket ultimately matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are just one in 12.6 million.

The lucky winner now has 180 days to claim their prize.

The Tar Heel State wasn’t the only Carolina to produce a $1 million winner as South Carolina produced one as well.

A third $1 million prize-winning ticket was sold in New York.

No one came away with the jackpot which will now increase to $289 million as an annuity and a $132 million cash option in the next drawing on Tuesday.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.