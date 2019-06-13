NC lottery officials warn public of latest online scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lottery officials are warning the public about the latest round of scams they’ve come across. This one deals with fake email and social media posts from scammers claiming to be North Carolina’s Powerball jackpot winner.

The scammer poses as the winner and offers to make a $4 million donation to an organization, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

The catch is that the scammer asks for a $500 deposit in the banking account that would be giving out the donation, the release said.

The scammers also offer to give away money to social media followers by posting something to the effect of “Gonna be blessing lucky people with $5,000” or “I’m giving away $100,000 to my first 2k followers,” the release said.

“Unfortunately, scams like these are all too common,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Anyone who makes a promise of a donation or prize but wants you to give money first is trying to trick you. Never give your money or personal information to these people.”

Michalko also said there have been other cases in other states where scammers use the names of big lottery winners to take advantage of people.

The release offered the following tips:

Do not respond to a letter, email, phone call, or social media post asking for money in exchange for a donation or prize.

Never give out sensitive information such as credit card numbers, Social Security number, driver’s license, passport, or bank account numbers.

As of June 13, the N.C. Education said it spotted 36 cases of people impersonating the jackpot winner on social media. It has reported each account to the social media site. Email scams have been reported to the Consumer Protection Section of the N.C. Department of Justice, the release said.

