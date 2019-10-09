NC Lottery winner to donate money to Dorian victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who won $100,000 through the North Carolina Lottery plans to donate part of his winnings to Hurricane Dorian victims.

Jerry Wood stopped at the Quality Food Mart on South Main Street in Wake Forest on the way home from work Tuesday and bought a $5 million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket, the Lottery said.

He used the North Carolina Lottery’s app to immediately check his ticket.

“When it said it was a winner I thought, ‘Great! Maybe I won $1,000,’” Wood said. “When I scratched the front of the ticket, and saw that I won $100,000, I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it.”

Wood called his wife and they drove straight to Lottery Headquarters to claim the prize.

Wood took home $70,756 after taxes.

He plans to donate part of his winning to victims of Dorian and put the rest away for retirement.

“There’s a lot of people out on Ocracoke Island that still need help,” Wood said. “We were able to help a little after it first hit, but now this puts us in a position to do more.”

