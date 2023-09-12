100X The Catch lottery scratch off ticket

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is celebrating after an exciting lottery win, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday.

Lottery officials said Obal Crabtree Jr., of Sanford, won $100,000 after trying his luck on a $20 scratch-off.

They said Crabtree bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Smoker Friendly, a tobacco shop on Jefferson Davis Highway in Sanford.

Crabtree claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and took home $71,256 after required state and federal tax withholdings.