RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man managed to turn $3 into $100,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said James Blalock of Sanford purchased a $3 Power Play ticket from Short Stop on Carbonton Road in Sanford. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 18 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Blalock claimed his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $85 million jackpot, or $36.9 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The lottery says ticket sales from draw games like Powerball raised more than $1 billion for education last year. For details on how $4.7 million raised by the lottery was used Lee County in 2022, click here and visit the “Impact” section.