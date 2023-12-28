RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man participating in a family game on Christmas Eve was quite surprised when he unexpectedly won $200,000.

“Everybody was just in shock with their mouths open,” said Edisson Garcia Vargas.

The $5 More Money ticket was purchased from Harris Teeter located at Flowers Crossroads Way in Clayton.

“We had a big bowl of gifts that we took turns unwrapping,” Vargas said. “That lottery ticket was the only thing I got out of there.”

Vargas recalled the moment leading up to his big win, explaining he got a kiss for good luck from his girlfriend and started scratching the ticket.

“I was so excited when I saw how much I won,” Vargas said. “The whole family was.”

Vargas went home from lottery headquarters with $142,501 on Thursday once state and federal tax withholdings were taken out.

The More Money game began in September with five $200,000 prizes. Two $200,000 prizes are left.

