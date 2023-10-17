EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Christy Merritt, of Efland, won a big lottery prize on Friday the 13th several years ago and did it again last Friday with a $100,000 win.

“My brain could just not comprehend it,” Merritt said. “It was very exciting though.”

Merritt bought her $30 Black Titanium ticket from Efland Supermarket on U.S. 70 West. In 2018, she split a $250,000 ticket with her roommate after buying a ticket from the same store.

“I did not believe what I was seeing,” Merritt recalled. “It was certainly a shock.”

Merritt is a farmer and grandmother of four, and wants to do something nice for her grandchildren with her latest win.

“I have four already with another on the way so maybe I will take them on a nice trip,” she said. “Maybe to the beach.”

Merritt went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect her prize. After taxes, she took home $71,259.

In addition to taking a trip with her grandchildren, Merritt plans to pay bills and put the money into her retirement.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million top prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes have not been claimed.