NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Instead of a lavish trip or a new home, the latest N.C. Education Lottery winner is taking a different approach.

Willie Pridgen Jr., of Rocky Mount, told lottery officials when cashing in his $1 million scratch off on Monday that it’s his children who will benefit most from his great fortune.

“I want to invest the money and leave it to my children,” Pridgen said, “so they can have a better life than I had.”

Pridgen bought the $10 Red Hot Millions ticket from Tony’s Tobacco Shop on West Mount Drive in Nashville. When given the choice of receiving the $1 million as an annuity over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, he chose the lump sum.

After state and federal taxes, he walked away with $427,503 to jumpstart the better life he’s wanting for his children.

“My family is really going to benefit from this,” he said.

The Red Hot Millions game started up in September with four $1 million prizes. Following Pridgen’s lucky purchase, two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.