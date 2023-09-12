WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The purchase of a Sunday morning lottery ticket in Louisburg may have changed two lives forever.

Eleas Ottley of Wake Forest bought a 10X The Cash ticket from the Hasty Mar on S. Bickett Blvd.

Her $2 purchase led to a $120,706 Fast Play jackpot win that she is sharing with her nephew in Maryland.

Ottley chose to cash in about 58% of the win, amounting to $70,009. She gave her nephew, Steddy Primus, the remaining 42% or $50,697.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Ottley took home $49,882 and Primus received $36,122.

According to state lottery officials, Fast Play games feature an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Tuesday morning, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $514,000 and counting.