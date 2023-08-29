RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple from Cameron, Debra and John Whitaker, won $2 million in a new scratch-off game through a $20 lottery ticket on Tuesday.

The Whitakers chose the lucky Big Cash Payout ticket from the Monroe St. Food Lion in Carthage.

The couple decided to divide the amount of $1.2 million, and both received $600,000 instead of the annuity of $100,000 over 20 years. After state and federal tax withholdings, the Whitakers each walked away from the lottery headquarters with $427,503.

Big Cash Payout began in July with multiple $2 million and $100,000 awards. If you want to test out your luck, there’s still more prizes to be claimed.

On an average, $2.5 million a day is raised for education through scratch-off ticket sale.

$4.7 million was raised by the lottery last year, which impacted Lee County. For details on how it made a difference for that county, visit the “Impact” section of www.nclottery.com.