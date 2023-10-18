RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were not one, not two, but three jackpot winners after Tuesday night’s Carolina Cash 5 drawing, and a couple of those tickets were sold in the Triangle.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, three tickets matched all five balls to win, sharing the $1.1 million jackpot. Each ticket won $394,216 after the split.

One of the lucky tickets was purchased at the Harris Teeter at 10140 Green Level Church Road in Cary.

Another winning ticket was bought at Parkwood Convenience Store at 5100 Revere Road in Durham.

The third winner purchased their ticket through online play.

Other NC Lottery winners

The NC Education Lottery also announced Wednesday that someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket online won $5,000 after Tuesday night’s drawing.

There was even a lucky winner at the state fairgrounds.

Someone who “stopped at the NC State Fair for some cotton candy and corn dogs” won $11,000 playing Keno, the NC Education Lottery posted on their social media. The ticket was purchased at the lottery’s booth at the fair.