RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man was a winner even if his favorite football team lost a couple of Saturdays ago.

After the team’s loss, Stephen Latson decided to buy some Cash 5 tickets and scored a $394,216 jackpot win last Tuesday, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“Well unfortunately my team didn’t win,” he said. “But I did.”

Latson bought his lucky ticket from the Harris Teeter on Green Level Church Road in Cary. His Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. Two other tickets also matched all five numbers in the $1.18 million drawing, and each winner received $394,216.

Latson arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh but had no idea how much he actually won, the release stated.

“I didn’t think I won anywhere near that much,” he said. “It was a pleasant surprise that’s for sure.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Latson took home $280,881.

“I was not expecting that,” he said. “It wasn’t even part of my thought process.”

Latson said he will use his winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.