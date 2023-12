CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $577,594 jackpot prize.

Daniel Hanson bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Parkway Convenience store on Kildaire Farm Road.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Dec. 20 drawing.

Hanson claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters and after required state tax withholdings he took home $411,536.