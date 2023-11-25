RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lucky Keno players in central North Carolina have something extra to be thankful for this holiday weekend.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a Keno player in Cumberland County won $15,000 on Friday.

The lucky winner played at Kim’s Tobacco on Bonanza Drive in Fayetteville.

On Thanksgiving, a Keno player in Lee County also got lucky.

Six tickets sold at Schooly’s on Trade Street in Sanford on Thursday won $7,500 each. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the winner hit the 10x multiplier on all six Keno tickets.

Lottery offices and claim centers, including headquarters in Raleigh, were closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will reopen Monday.