RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man plans to help his daughter with a major purchase after he won a $2 million scratch-off prize Friday morning.

“This means she will have enough money to buy a house now,” Neil Becker said.

Becker bought his lucky $20 $100 Million Mega Cash ticket at Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco on Hillsborough Road in Durham, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I looked at the owner of the store and said, ‘I just won $2 million,’” he recalled.

Becker said he previously won $1,000 playing the same game but never thought he would win this much.

“I still can’t believe it,” he said. “It’s pretty astounding.”

When Becker arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006, the lottery said.

Becker said in addition to helping his daughter buy a house, he will buy his best friend a new car.