RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman secured the largest prize won in the history of the Carolina Keno game.

Tiffany Warner tried her luck and won $168,750 on Friday afternoon.

Carolina Keno lets people choose how many numbers, or spots, they play and their choice determines their odds and the prize they play for.

Warner’s big win came after purchasing her winning ticket from The House on South Miami Boulevard in Durham. She claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $120,251 after required federal and state tax withholdings.