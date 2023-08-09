FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man got a big return when he spent $5 on a lottery ticket and won $141,103.

Jimmy Pipkins of Fayetteville took a chance and spent $5 on a Fast Play ticket Monday night and won $141,103.

Pipkins bought his ticket from the SkyLite Fast Mart on Morganton Road in Fayetteville, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot was worth $282,206. Because Pipkins bought a $5 ticket, he received 50 percent of the progressive jackpot, or $141,103.

Pipkins arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday to collect his winnings. He took home $100,537 after taxes.