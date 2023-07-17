FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For one lucky Fayetteville man, a $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a $150,000 win.

William Johnson bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from Ya Ya Food Mart on Graham Road in Fayetteville.

After turning his winning ticket into North Carolina lottery headquarters in Raleigh, Johnson took home $106,876 after state and federal taxes.

Thanks to sales of scratch-off tickets like the one Johnson bought, the North Carolina lottery is able to raise $2.5 million per day on average for education programs and initiatives.