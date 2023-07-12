RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman took a second chance to play the lottery and won $200,000.

Linda McCall of Fayetteville won the prize in the third 200X The Cash second chance drawing on July 5. The North Carolina Education Lottery said the drawing received more than 1.3 million entries.

McCall arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize. After state and federal taxes, she took home $142,500.

Players get a second chance with their 200X The Cash tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts. Winners will be notified by email or a phone call from the lottery.

The 200X The Cash game features four second-chance drawings. Each drawing offers one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize and 25 $500 prizes. New entries go into the fourth second-chance drawing. No date for the final drawing has been scheduled.