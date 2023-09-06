FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — April Royal returned from a Labor Day weekend trip feeling extra lucky after a $1 million Powerball win.

Royal spent her Labor Day weekend at the beach and came home Monday with a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

Royal said she and her husband bought their $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing from the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport. She “didn’t think about it” until their drive back home on Monday.

Royal and her husband pulled over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock!” exclaimed Royal. “And here I am driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, Royal took home $712,501. She said she and her husband will use the money to invest, pay off some bills and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon.

Royal’s $1 million prize became one of two won nationally in the drawing. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 11.6 million.

Powerball is one of six games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.