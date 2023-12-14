RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman won the first $100,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game.

Francene Ray bought her lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Walmart on Legion Road in Hope Mills.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,264.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted this month with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Five $10 million prizes, 19 $1 million prizes, and 19 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed, the lottery said.