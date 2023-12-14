GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — All it took was $1 for a Garner man to get lucky right before the holidays.

Jonathan Luna won the $475,492 Cash 5 jackpot in the Dec. 8 drawing after his ticket matched all five numbers.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Steve’s Mini Mart on West Garner Road in Garner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

On Wednesday, Luna arrived a lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize. He took home $338,788 after the required state and federal taxes.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls in the Cash 5 lottery draw game are 1 in 962,598.