RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas came early for a Garner resident after he bought two tickets and won two $100,000 prizes.

Timothy Emerick bought his two lucky tickets at BJ Membership Club on Shenstone Blvd. for the Dec. 13 Powerball drawing. He plans to give one of the winning prizes to his twin brother.

“I always said if I won I would share it with him,” Emerick said.

Emerick moved to North Carolina a couple of months ago to be closer to his brother. He said the decision to give him one of the prizes was easy.

“Over the years whenever I’ve needed him he’s been there,” Emerick said. “I think he’d do the same thing if the situation was reversed.”

Emerick matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit. He said he initially didn’t plan to buy two identical tickets.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

“The gentleman at the store accidentally printed two tickets with the same numbers so I just decided to buy them both,” he recalled.

He arrived at the lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his $100,000 prize and after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251. He said he will be using the winnings to pay some bills.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers an estimated $620 million jackpot or $310.8 million in cash.