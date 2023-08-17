RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An assistant principal from Goldsboro did not plan to buy a lottery scratch-off Wednesday morning, but after finding $20 in his pocket, he bought a ticket.

That $20 ended up being lucky and turned into a $100,00 prize.

“I was just in shock,” Thomas Presley said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Presley bought his winning “100X The Cash” ticket from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road in Goldsboro. He said he had to double-check the numbers to make sure he really won, and then shared the good news.

“First I called my wife,” said Presley. “She didn’t believe it so I took a picture of it to show her.”

On Wednesday, Presley went to lottery headquarters to collect his prize. After state and federal taxes, he took home $71,256.

Presley said he’ll use the winnings to make some improvements around the home and save for his daughter’s education.