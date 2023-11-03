Note: The accompanying video explains NC Lottery odds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For a Granville County man, an itchy hand was the sign he needed to try his luck on Monday.

“My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, ‘Let me try something here,'” said Brian Hicks of Stovall. “It was like telling me to stop.”

Hicks went to the Rose Mart on North Garnett Street in Henderson, where he bought a $20 Big Cash Payout ticket. He scratched it off in his truck and couldn’t believe it — his lucky ticket won a $100,000 prize.

“I went into a trance or something,” Hicks said.

He immediately called his dad to tell him the good news.

“I told him, ‘Hold on to your hat, I just won $100,000,'” Hicks said.

The Stovall man collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Hicks took home $71,256.

Hicks said the winnings will allow him to start looking for a house.

The Big Cash Payout game first came out in July with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes available. Three $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.