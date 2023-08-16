RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After winning $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing, a couple who recently moved to Granville County can now pay off their new house.

Creedmoor residents Ngoc Truong and Nhat Ho bought a $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest. The lucky ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million and doubled to $2 million because of the 2X multiplier.

“We didn’t believe it,” said Ho. “We didn’t think we actually won at first.”

Only when Ho saw that the winning ticket came from Wake Forest did he check their numbers.

“I told my wife’s parents we won and they were like, ‘Are you sure?'” Ho said.

They claimed their prize at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, the couple took home $1,425,001.

“We just moved here two months ago,” Ho said. “And now we can pay off our mortgage.”

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a jackpot of $236 million, or $116 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.