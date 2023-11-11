RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For one Halifax County woman, the holidays are now looking a little brighter.

Tonika Harry, who lives in Enfield, tried her luck on a $5 Holiday Gold scratch-off ticket, a new game that the North Carolina Education Lottery said debuted just this month.

Harry got an early gift this year, as she won the game’s top prize of $150,000.

The lucky ticket was bought at Robbie’s Express Mart on N.C. 561 in Halifax County.

Harry arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to claim her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.

The Holiday Gold game has a total of four $150,000 top prizes. After Harry’s win, three big wins are still available.