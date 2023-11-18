LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County woman has something extra to be thankful for this year after she got lucky just in time for the holidays.

Eladhandro Williams of Lillington bought a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket and ended up winning the game’s top prize of $1 million.

Williams purchased the ticket at Cape Fear Beverage & Variety, located at 400 W Old Road in Lillington.

She arrived at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh Friday and chose to take the lump sum prize of $600,000 instead of the annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Williams took home $427,509.

The Millionaire Maker scratch-off game was released in March 2021 with a total of 60 top prizes available. According to the NC Education Lottery’s website, there are still 11 tickets worth $1 million that have not been claimed.